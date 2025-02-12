Featured

Minority in Parliament demands answers over alleged raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence

GNA Politics Feb - 12 - 2025 , 21:05 2 minutes read

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, Wednesday called for the immediate summoning of the National Security Coordinator to the House to explain the circumstances surrounding an alleged raid on the residence of former Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to eyewitness accounts and security footage, a group of individuals, including some men in military and police uniforms, stormed Mr Ofori-Atta’s residence in Cantonments, Accra on Tuesday afternoon (February 11, 2025), while he was out of the country.

In a reaction, Mr Habib Iddrisu, the First Deputy Minority Whip, condemned the incident on the floor of Parliament, describing it as a threat to Ghana’s democratic values.

“Mr. Speaker, Ghana has been noted for the democracy that we have been enjoying, and yesterday, the former Minister responsible for Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta’s house was raided by National Security operatives allegedly,” he stated.

Mr Iddrisu questioned why the raid took place despite Mr Ofori-Atta having allegedly officially informed the Chief of Staff of his absence from the country and receiving approval to travel.

“… Mr. Speaker, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has officially written to the Chief of Staff that he will not be in the country, and he was given that opportunity, and he left. It is not acceptable,” he said.

On his part, Minority leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin also condemned the raid, maintaining that the action was unlawful.

He said: “There was no such law supporting the actions. The contention here was that the man’s home was raided unlawfully. That conduct was unconstitutional…we are not sending the right signals to the electorates,” he argued.

However, Majority Leader Mr Mahama Ayariga, cautioned against using the chamber of Parliament to address a legal matter.

“…Mr Speaker, you go to court for the court to declare that your property and dignity have been violated. In court, the two sides will be there…” he noted.

The incident has raised questions about the identity and motivations of those behind the operation, with Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Agyebeng denying any alleged involvement and suggesting that the incident might have been staged to discredit his office.