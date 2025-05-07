Featured

Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor with unanimous vote

GraphicOnline Politics May - 07 - 2025 , 07:02 2 minutes read

Michael Kpakpo Allotey has been unanimously confirmed as the new Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) following a decisive endorsement by Assembly Members during a Special General Assembly Meeting held on Tuesday at the Accra City Hall.

Mr Allotey secured all 30 valid votes cast in an election conducted by the Electoral Commission, representing a 100 per cent endorsement—well above the two-thirds threshold required under Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The confirmation, hailed as a strong show of unity and support, took place in a charged atmosphere of jubilation and drumming, attended by Assembly Members, government appointees, party executives, traditional leaders, and residents of the capital.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, who supervised the election, urged the Assembly Members to rise above partisan considerations. “This is the centre of Greater Accra,” she stated, calling on members to uphold their constitutional mandate and support the President’s nominee for the good of the metropolis.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Allotey thanked God and expressed deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the appointment. “I thank the President for entrusting me, a young man from North Kaneshie, with this responsibility. It is an honour I do not take lightly,” he said.

He praised his predecessors and pledged to build on their achievements. “I now hold the baton as Mayor of Accra. My predecessor has done her part, but today, it’s my turn. If I have any misunderstandings, I can seek advice from the many who have come before me, so there is no window for failure,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from the President’s development vision, he declared: “We are going to reset Accra—starting now,” adding, “what God cannot do does not exist.”

A Council of State representative and Chairman of the Economic and Social Development Committee, Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, challenged the new Mayor to lead with “strategic foresight, empathy and discipline.” He identified sanitation, urban congestion, housing, youth unemployment and social equity as urgent areas requiring innovation and integrity.

Mr Allotey brings over a decade of experience from the private sector, having worked in real estate, petroleum, and logistics. He previously served as CEO of Our God Is Good Real Estate, contributing significantly to job creation and infrastructure development. His past roles also include General Manager at KYG Consultancy and EXOLUBE Company Ltd, and Transport Manager at DIMD Ghana, where he introduced reforms that cut operational costs and boosted efficiency.

Politically, Mr Allotey has held several leadership positions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), most recently as Director of Operations for the Okaikwei South Constituency.