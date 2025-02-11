Featured

Maxwell Boakye, 32, elected Western Region’s Council of State representative

George Folley Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 12:44 2 minutes read

A 32-year-old entrepreneur, Maxwell Boakye, has been elected as the Western Regional representative on the Council of State.

He secured 17 votes to defeat eight other candidates in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission and held in Sekondi.

The 28-member electoral college overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Boakye, whom many believe will bring his experience to bear on the Council of State.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Boakye thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that he would work diligently with other stakeholders to drive development in the region.

He also called for support from the chiefs and people of the region in the discharge of his duties.

Nine candidates contested the advisory position, but Boakye emerged victorious, defeating his closest challenger, Akwasi Nsiah-Awuah, who polled 10 votes. Adjei Clement received one vote, while Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, Nana Nkanomako IV, Nana Bonya Kofi VI, Morttey Ernest Selorm, Jacob Oppon-Acquah, and Mohammed Danjumah Alhassan failed to secure any votes.

The election, held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, took place at the RCC Conference Hall in Sekondi and saw the participation of key regional stakeholders and delegates. A total of 50 ballots were issued, but only 28 delegates cast their votes.

Boakye’s victory means he will serve as the Western Region’s voice on the Council of State, a constitutional body that advises the President on governance, policy direction, and regional development matters.

Established under Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution, the Council of State plays a crucial advisory role in national governance. It includes a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff, and a former Inspector-General of Police, all appointed by the President in consultation with Parliament. Other members include the President of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each region, and eleven other members appointed by the President.

The Council elects its chairman from among its members, and its tenure is tied to that of the sitting President, unless a member resigns, becomes permanently incapacitated, or is removed by the President with Parliament’s approval due to misconduct or inability to perform their duties.

Among its responsibilities, the Council advises the President on bills passed by Parliament and plays a role in key appointments, as required by the Constitution or other laws.