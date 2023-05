Mahama Ayariga wins Bawku Central NDC primary

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics May - 13 - 2023 , 15:54

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has been re-elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Election 2024 in the constituency.

He polled 863 votes as against 283 and 96 votes secured by Ustarz Jibreal Sa-adu and Theo Braimah Awanzam, his other contenders.

Three votes of the total valid votes cast were rejected.