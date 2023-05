Dr Ayine wins Bolgatanga East NDC primary

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics May - 13 - 2023 , 17:40

Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration, Dr Dominic Akurintinga Ayine, has won the parliamentary primary in the Bolgatanga East Constituency.

The incumbent MP polled 292 votes to beat his only challenger, Dr Emmanuel Abeeri-inga who secured 121 votes of the total valid votes cast.

Two votes were rejected.