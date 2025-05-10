Featured

Low voter turnout a warning sign for political class – Afenyo-Markin

Daniel Kenu Politics May - 10 - 2025 , 11:54 2 minutes read

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has raised alarm over declining voter turnout in Ghana’s recent elections, warning that it reflects growing disillusionment among citizens—particularly the youth—towards the country’s political leadership.

Speaking on Wednesday in Winneba during the inauguration of a new court complex built under his initiative, Afenyo-Markin said the political class must treat the issue with urgency before it escalates into a more serious public backlash.

“For the capital, Accra, which is the seat of democracy in the country, to record a little over 50 per cent voter turnout, and the Ashanti and Volta regions recording 64 and 63 per cent respectively, should trigger an action by the political class before it's too late,” he stated.

He cautioned that if politicians fail to act decisively, voters—especially young people—who appear increasingly disenchanted, could stage a revolt. “If we don't take action now, the voters, mostly the youth, who may appear to have lost faith in us, could surprise us with an uprising at our blind side,” he warned.

Afenyo-Markin, who also serves as Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, was speaking at the sidelines of the official handover of a newly constructed court complex to the Judicial Service.

Located on a two-acre parcel of land, the court complex is part of a broader infrastructure project being championed by the Minority Leader. The enclave will also house a Ghana Revenue Authority office, a Fire Service station, an Immigration office, a National Health Insurance Authority office, the Divisional Police Headquarters, and a recreational centre.

The facility features 11 offices with washrooms, two stores, and a police post equipped with a holding room for suspects and an armoury.

Reflecting on Ghana’s electoral history, Afenyo-Markin, who was recently enstooled as "Osahene" of the Effutu Traditional Area, said voter apathy has been a persistent issue since the return to democratic rule in 1992. However, he noted that the problem appears to be worsening at a time when the country should be maturing politically.

“Even under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the country recorded about 60 per cent voter turnout at a time we all thought we had come of age democratically,” he recalled. “This should be of much concern to the political class because if the electorate loses faith in our democracy, it could be scary.”