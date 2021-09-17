Let’s review removal of MMDCEs - Dr Fiadomor

The President of the Chamber of Local Government, Dr Richard Fiadomor, has called for a review of the process of removing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from office.
According to him, it was baffling that although the President required the approval of assembly members to appoint MMDCEs, he did not need to consult them before sacking them.
"The constitution is clear that MMDCEs shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present and voting, so we do not understand why after requiring approval to make an appointment, the President can now use the back door to remove people who the assembly members prefer,” he stated.
Court
Dr Fiadomor said his organisation was prepared to go the Supreme Court for a proper interpretation of Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution as part of measures to deepen the country’s democratic processes.
He said if the law was not explicit on the issue, it would be prudent for MMDCEs to be elected on a non-partisan basis.
MMDCEs tenure
Touching on the fate of MMDCEs who were yet to complete their four-year term, Dr Fiadomor said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his January 11 directive ended their tenures when he directed all MMDCEs to remain at post until new ones were appointed.
He said the tenure of MMDCEs was not coterminous with the tenure of the President because they could be removed from office by the appointing authority.
"Even though you are guaranteed four years, it is not automatic because the President can remove you. Technically speaking, the President on January 11, 2021 terminated the appointment of all MMDCEs. If the President was so minded, he could have made a differentiation but now if they are re-appointed, they have to go back to the Assembly for approval again," he said.
Application
More than 1,300 people have applied for the MMDCE vacancies nationwide.
The applicants went through vetting processes in the various regions and a committee was set up to assess and shortlist such persons and submit reports to the President.