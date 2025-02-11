Featured

Legon Cities owner Richard Kings Atikpo re-elected as Oti Region Council of State representative

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 12:01 1 minute read

Richard Kings Atikpo, owner of Legon Cities Football Club and incumbent Council of State Member for the Oti Region, has been re-elected after securing a decisive victory in the election.

He polled 16 out of 18 total votes cast, defeating seven other aspirants, including former Deputy Minister for the Volta and Oti Regions, Maxwell Quophy Blagodzi, in the election held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Among the seven contenders, Nicholas Kwame Fato was the only other candidate to receive votes, securing two votes.

The election took place at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council Conference Room, where 25 delegates were expected to vote, though only 18 ballots were cast.

Atikpo’s re-election is seen as a testament to his dedication and commitment to the people of the region. His tenure has been marked by a focus on community development, advocacy for local issues, and fostering collaboration between various stakeholders. Atikpo is also the Executive Chairman of Gulf Energy Ghana Limited.