Lambussie MP supports artisans with working tools

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Lambussie in the Upper West Region, Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, has presented sewing machines, hairdryers and welding equipment to artisans in the constituency as part of his efforts to reduce out poverty and youth unemployment through entrepreneurial and skills development.
According to him, the presentation was in fulfilment of his pledge to support the youth to develop vocational and technical skills to enable them to create sustainable jobs in the private sector and earn decent income.
TVET education
Presenting the items, Dr Baligi said he was happy that the government was placing emphasis on technical and vocational education training (TVET).
“That is the way to go in order to address the current youth unemployment,” he stated.
He said TVET could guarantee sustainable livelihood for the teeming youth since the public sector was overly saturated and overwhelmed with job demands.
Inclusion
Dr Baligi, who made similar donations to support the underprivileged and persons with disability in the constituency, explained that it was part of efforts to cushion the socially excluded and persons with disability in the constituency.
“This is part of my agenda to ensure social inclusion for the less privileged in the constituency through employable skills,” the MP told the Daily Graphic.
Opportune time
The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Lambussie District, Mr Braimah Wiekana, who witnessed the presentation, expressed gratitude to Dr Baligi for the support to the artisans and said it had came at a time when most young men and women had completed their vocational training with the requisite technical skills but lacked the needed tools to start their own businesses.
He, therefore, entreated the beneficiaries to develop a maintenance culture and put the tools into good use.
Beneficiaries
They pledged to put the tools to good use so as to reap the full benefits thereof.