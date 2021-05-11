Kwabena Agyepong reinstated as NPP member

Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has been reinstated as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The decision by the party to lift the indefinite suspension now paves the way for Mr Agyepong to be accorded the necessary respect and recognition as a former General Secretary of the NPP.
He is now a member of the National Council of the NPP, which is the second highest decision making body of the NPP.
Mr Agyepong, together with Mr Paul Afoko, a former National Chairman of the NPP and Mr Sammy Crabbe, a former Vice Chairman of the NPP were suspended indefinitely by the party 2015.
The decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP to lift Mr Agyepong's suspension followed an appeal by Mr Agyepong for his indefinite suspension as General Secretary of the party to be reviewed to enable him to resume his role as a former General Secretary.
Context
The NEC at its meeting on December 10, 2015, adopted the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee and indefinitely suspended Mr Agyepong as General Secretary of the party.
He was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.
He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorisation by the NEC.”
He was suspended alongside former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and former National Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Sammy Crabbe.
Appeal
But in a January 5, 2021 letter, addressed to the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddy Blay, the suspended General Secretary asked the party to consider rescinding its decision to suspend him indefinitely.
He noted that in the suspension letter, the party indicated that it would communicate to him any steps taken by the NEC.
“Unfortunately, however, it has been over five years since the NEC took the decision, but I have still not received any form of communication from the party regarding same,” he stated.
Mr Agyepong also pointed out that his four-year tenure as General Secretary ended on April 12, 2018.
Support
He pointed out that his suspension notwithstanding, he (Agyepong) had continued to be a loyal member of the party offering contribution in material terms by supporting several distressed constituencies in the Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti regions towards the success of the party in the 2016 election.
“I also extended similar support to many constituencies in the lead up to the 2020 general election. My commitment, dedication and long-standing service to this tradition is a matter of public record,” he added.
Party’s response
In a response to Mr Agyepong’s appeal for the suspension to be lifted, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, noted that since he (Agyepong) was suspended by the NEC, it was only the same body that was competently clothed with the mandate and authority “to make a definite pronouncement on your current status in the party, having regard to your exemplary conduct during your suspension”.
“Accordingly, your letter of January 5, 2021, shall be referred to the NEC of the party for the necessary consideration, at its next meeting.”
- Related articles
- NPP NEC to decide on fate of Agyepong
- NPP replies Kwabena Agyapong: Your suspension was legal
- My suspension was unconstitutional — Kwabena Agyapong
- Be calm like Kwabena Agyepong - Edudzi Tamakloe advises young politicians
- Kwabena Agyepong responds to suspension
more to follow...