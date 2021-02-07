Be calm like Kwabena Agyepong - Edudzi Tamakloe advises young politicians

Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe, a private legal practitioner, has advised young politicians to learn from the calmness displayed by Kwabena Agyei Agyapong during his suspension from the New Patriotic Party.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, February 6, 2021, Mr Tamakloe said even though Mr Agyapong was suspended in a capricious manner he didn't take to social media to write silly things and also avoided media engagement about his suspension.
"Some people around Akufo Addo fabricated a conspiracy theory that he was against Akufo Addo. Immediately sponsored someone to petition for his suspension. He was eventually suspended," Mr Tamakloe wrote.
"That's the elected General Secretary, suspended in the most capricious manner. He didn't take to Twitter or Facebook to be writing silly things about Akufo Addo. He avoided media engagement that will discuss his suspension.
"By 2020, he was back campaigning for Akufo Addo. It was difficult to find any publication by Kwabena against Akufo Addo when he was unjustly suspended. He demonstrated considerable emotional intelligence".
According to him, being measured in his reaction to his concerns enabled Mr Agyapong to return to the forefront of Akufo-Addo's campaign during the 2020 campaign.
"When he came back to support the 2020 campaign, he was in the frontline. Where is the person who petitioned for his suspension? Forgotten. Kwabena Adjei Agyepong did not get disgruntled because he contested for a position and lost oo".
Background
In 2014, Kwabena Agyapong stood for the position of General Secretary for the Party and won. However, he and the party's chairman, Paul Afoko faced a lot of resistance in trying to do their duties.
Kwabena Agyapong and one Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe were suspended by the party from their positions after receipt of petitions from some members of the party. This was after the Chairman of the party had also been suspended earlier on through a similar process.
Read Mr Tamakloe's Facebook post below;
