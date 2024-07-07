Featured

Kofi Bentil defends Napo's 'assertiveness' amid 'arrogance' criticism

Graphic Online Politics Jul - 07 - 2024 , 11:18

The Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil has come to the defense of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as "Napo," addressing criticisms of arrogance following his selection as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the 2024 election.

In an interview on JoyNews on Saturday, July 6, Bentil dismissed the notion that Dr Opoku Prempeh is arrogant, suggesting instead that he is assertive and confident in his opinions.

Mr. Bentil pointed out that the Ghanaian interpretation of arrogance often diverges from its traditional definition, stating, "In Ghana, 'arrogant' is a term of art. It does not mean what it means in the dictionary. In Ghana, 'arrogant' also means 'too known'."

Mr. Bentil argued that Napo's long-standing political career, especially his tenure in some of the most controversial ministries, has naturally drawn public scrutiny.

Despite this, Mr. Bentil emphasized that being labeled as arrogant should not overshadow Napo's qualifications and achievements. "If you have a person like Napo who has been in the limelight and in the politics of Bantama and the NPP for decades, and when elevated to the highest political position he has ever occupied, all people can say is that he is arrogant, then that’s a testament to his resilience and capability," he remarked.

Highlighting the strategic aspect of Dr Bawumia's choice, Mr. Bentil noted that the decision reflects careful consideration and political calculation. He commended Dr Bawumia for selecting a running mate with extensive experience and an unblemished record, asserting that Napo’s assertiveness should be viewed as a strength rather than a flaw.

Mr. Bentil concluded by emphasizing that in the realm of politics, particularly in the context of elections, the qualities that are often criticized can also be those that drive success. He expressed confidence that Napo’s selection would ultimately bolster Dr Bawumia's campaign and resonate positively with voters across the country.