John Mahama's encounter with the media [PLAYBACK]

Graphic.com.gh Politics

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress is having a media encounter in Accra as part of the Election 2024 campaign.

Attached below is a LIVE video from the event.

SUMMARY

  • Gender equality will be key to my government - Mahama
  • I will reset Ghana and turn the tide
  • The 24 hour economy is a solid base for import substitutes and will be an accelerator
  • Businesses will be incentivised to start processing locally
  • 24 hour economy will check unbridled imports
  • I'll personally chair accelerated export development programme
  • I'll change structure of Ghanaian economy with active private sector growth
  • I'm committed to drastically reduce size of government
  • I'll run a lean government of 60 ministers
  • My goal is to launch a new fight against corruption
  • Establish agro industrial zones in 16 regions
  • Create opportunities for food security through establishing farmer services centres across the country
  • Launch programme similar to operation feed yourself
  • Everyone should have access to internet connectivity
  • Next NDC govt will create 300,000 employment opportunities for young people in digital area
  • Train one million coders
  • No Ghanaian will be left behind in digital revolution

