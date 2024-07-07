Featured
John Mahama's encounter with the media [PLAYBACK]
Graphic.com.gh Politics
The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress is having a media encounter in Accra as part of the Election 2024 campaign.
Advertisement
Attached below is a LIVE video from the event.
SUMMARY
- Gender equality will be key to my government - Mahama
- I will reset Ghana and turn the tide
- The 24 hour economy is a solid base for import substitutes and will be an accelerator
- Businesses will be incentivised to start processing locally
- 24 hour economy will check unbridled imports
- I'll personally chair accelerated export development programme
- I'll change structure of Ghanaian economy with active private sector growth
- I'm committed to drastically reduce size of government
- I'll run a lean government of 60 ministers
- My goal is to launch a new fight against corruption
- Establish agro industrial zones in 16 regions
- Create opportunities for food security through establishing farmer services centres across the country
- Launch programme similar to operation feed yourself
- Everyone should have access to internet connectivity
- Next NDC govt will create 300,000 employment opportunities for young people in digital area
- Train one million coders
- No Ghanaian will be left behind in digital revolution