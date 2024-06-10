Featured

I'll pay 20 per cent salary incentive to teachers who agree to serve in rural areas - John Mahama

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 10 - 2024 , 11:00

If you are a teacher and you accept to be posted to a rural area in Ghana to teach, you will get an incentive of 20 percent of your salary under a John Dramani Mahama presidency, when he is elected President on December 7, 2024.

This is one of the campaign messages of Mr Mahama who is the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama, who served as President from June 2012 to January 6, 2017 is seeking re-election and his main contender is the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Both aspirants have been moving across the country with their campaign messages and interacting with the electorate.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning [June 10] Mr Mahama, reiterated one of his campaign messages on the education sector about the welfare of teachers and incentives.

“Teachers who agree to serve in a rural school will be paid 20 percent of their salary as incentives. This will encourage teachers to accept to serve in rural schools,” Mr Mahama said.

