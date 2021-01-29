I will work closely with stakeholders for development — North East Regional Minister-designate

The North East Regional Minister-designate, Mr Yidana Zakaria, has pledged to operate an open-door working relationship with the chiefs and people, as well as development partners to bring development to the region.
He indicated that if confirmed by Parliament, he would work assiduously in fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto to massively develop the region.
"I wish to assure the chiefs and people of the region that I will operate an open-door administration where every good idea or input towards the development of the region will be considered.
“By the grace of God when I am confirmed by Parliament, I will engage all the stakeholders in the region to familiarise with them and solicit their support for the implementation of the manifesto of the NPP government,” he stated.
Development gap
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in an exclusive interview, Mr Zakaria said the time for political campaign was over, hence the need for all to work in synergy to bridge the development gap of the region.
He gave an assurance that the area would witness massive development under his tenure of office as he would use his expertise as a development person to woo investors to the area.
He called on the people to remain united and collectively work towards eradicating poverty, which was the real enemy of the new region.
Jubilation
Last Sunday, hundreds of residents of Gbimsi-Sayo in the West Mamprusi Municipality, home of the regional minister-designate, poured onto the streets to welcome the President's nominee to his hometown.
Some of the residents, in an interview, thanked the President for nominating him for the position and said with his experience and expertise, they were confident that he would deliver to expectation.
Background
Until his appointment, Mr Zakaria was a Senior Assistant Registrar at the Academic Affairs Section of the University for Development Studies (UDS) and served on several committees of the university.
He was also a spokesperson to the Overlord of Mamprugu's Committee on the creation of the new region prior to the creation of the North East Region.
Mr Zakaria holds an MPhil in Education Administration from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Bachelor of Education.