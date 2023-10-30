Be voice against destruction of education system — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 30 - 2023 , 07:21

The Running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 presidential election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on Christians to speak against what appears to be the destruction of the educational system in the country.

She wondered why the church, which was a pioneer in transforming the educational sector, could now remain quiet in the face of the destruction of the ideals on which they had been established.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, made the call at the 5th Anniversary of the Kissi Methodist Church in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem District of the Central Region last Saturday. It was on the theme: “Transformed to Transform”.

Transform

She lauded the Methodist Church, Ghana for the role it played in education, health, agriculture and in the provision of other social services.

She, therefore,urged members of the church to remember the efforts and sacrifices made by the forebears in building a concrete foundation for the current generations and encouraged them to ensure that their legacy was stronger, more impactful than they had come to meet.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the example of Jesus Christ, who used his unique position as the anointed of God to help the sick, the poor and the vulnerable, was worthy of emulation by all Christians and commended the founding members of the Kissi Diocese and Methodist Church for ‘planting good seeds that is bearing fruits of transforming many’.