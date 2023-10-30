NPP Presidential primary: We’ll rally around winner on Nov. 4 — Otchere-Darko

A Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said that the party will rally around whoever wins the November 4 presidential primary of the party.

“Finally, November 4 is just around the corner.

The NPP that we know, once the party speaks and a new leader, with his new direction, is chosen, the party will rally around him and support him and the cause of the collective. To this and all, we continue to pray,” he said.

A statement issued by Mr Otchere-Darko ahead of the November 4 polls of the party urged members of the party not to be disillusioned by some of the dissenting views being expressed within the party ahead of the election.

“So, if you are a member or sympathiser, don’t be disillusioned by some of the unfettered expressions of harsh views, however critical, jaundiced or ungrateful they may sound,” it observed.

Dissenting views

“The NPP tolerates and even encourages dissent, including ones most caustic and undeserving.

Some of those who were only yesterday major beneficiaries of the party’s electoral fortunes and were tasked with the leadership responsibilities of helping the President deliver on his mandate, can be heard today leading to a crescendo that sounds like a chorus of doom,” the statement said.

“This may give the impression of disunity.

But no.

It is what it is.

It is what the NPP has always been, especially in periods of transition.

Today, it is heightened and amplified by the speed and distance at which sensational news flies.

Free expression is, indeed, the blood that flows through the veins of the elephant,” it said.

“In fact, when the party was being formed over three decades ago, the other symbol or motto they considered at the time and nearly settled on was “Ti Koro Nko Agyina”, meaning a constructive meeting of minds calls for heads of varying perspectives.

“It is who we are.

The NPP is a party of activists and not spectators.

It is a family of active and not passive voices,” it added.

Transition

“As some of us fade naturally off the scene in this exciting transition and a new set takes over, we know for sure that this new crop of leadership will not only continue with the tradition and its principles, but will, even more importantly, take positive, instructive lessons from the negative experiences of recent years, the commissions, as well as, the omissions, and use all that to make the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition even stronger and better in fulfilling the party’s core mandate: which is to lead and serve responsibly in developing Ghana with enterprise and in freedom, with compassion and an even greater sense of urgency,” it said.

“Ours is to be the lead enablers in the national mission of establishing a prosperous society of opportunities and dignity for every child born of this land, regardless of his or her background.

Let us never forget that.

Mr Otchere-Darko said “in spite of all the challenges it is facing, the NPP must stay true to its motto: “Development in Freedom.”

“The NPP, if its critics may admit, has persevered to develop our nation even under the most challenging of economic situations of recent years.

With the harsh cost of living crisis, the anger and resentment of the people are understandable.

But the efforts being made to keep public services going and funding development projects should also not be lost on us.

Elections

The NPP will be going to the polls on Saturday, November 4 to elect a flag bearer for the 2024 general election.

The contestants in the race are the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh.