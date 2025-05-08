We’ll provide security for Ablekuma North collation — Police

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 08 - 2025

The Ghana Police Service has expressed its readiness to provide security for the collation of the Ablekuma North constituency 2024 parliamentary election results.

The Police gave the assurance at a press conference held in Accra last Tuesday.

The Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Grace Ansah-Akrofi, stated that the police are always ready to provide security for elections, and that it was up to the Electoral Commission (EC) to finalise security arrangements with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the collation process.

EC

The EC said it was still awaiting assurance from the Ghana Police Service regarding protection for the collation of the Ablekuma North parliamentary election results.

Until the police provide the necessary security guarantee, the Returning Officer cannot proceed to review the results and make a final determination on the winner.

The EC had scheduled a meeting with the IGP to discuss security arrangements, but the meeting had not taken place because the IGP was reportedly unavailable.

The EC said it could not proceed without police clearance, while the police insisted that the EC should follow up with the IGP to set a date for the meeting.

This development has further delayed the conclusion of the electoral process in the constituency, leaving residents in anticipation of a representative in the Ninth Parliament.

Before Parliament went on recess, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, in his closing remarks, expressed the hope that the issue would be resolved for the constituency to have a representation when the House reconvened for the next session.

Candidates

The contest for the Ablekuma North parliamentary seat is between Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubynn of the NDC.