Vote for competent, dedicated persons — Birim North DCE

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Dec - 21 - 2023 , 06:48

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim North in the Eastern Region, Remond Nana Damptey has appealed to the electorate to vote for the right persons who have the interest of their electoral areas at heart in today’s District Level Elections.

He said the calibre of such assembly members would help in the development of their electoral areas in particular and the district as a whole.

Mr Damptey made the appeal at the last assembly meeting of the year held at New Abirem, the district capital.

Postponement

The Electoral Commission (EC) in a statement it issued last Tuesday rescheduled the District Level Elections to today, in some electoral areas in the Eastern and Ashanti regions due to technical challenges.

The affected areas in the Eastern Region are Birim Central Municipality, Birim North, Akyem Swedru, Akyem Achiase, Ofoase-Ayirebi and Asene-Akroso-Manso.

Dedicated persons

Mr Damptey addressing the meeting said it was only dedicated persons with a commitment to the development of their areas who were needed to be in the assembly not just anybody, as such, the electorate must be careful in making their choices.

He indicated that the roles of assembly members were to identify problems facing their electoral areas, present such challenges to the assembly and then facilitate measures to address such challenges.

"I, therefore, appeal to the electorate to turn out in their numbers to elect dedicated and committed assembly members who will drum home your needs and aspirations at the assembly and the same time help to deliver such needs and aspirations,” he said.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Isaac Acheampong, who is also the Assembly Member for the Amoana Praso Electoral Area, called on the electorate to come out and vote massively in the elections.

The Assembly Member for the Abirem Electoral Area, Clement Amoah said he was hopeful of being re-elected because he had on many occasions used his own pocket money to provide certain amenities for the people in his electoral area.

For instance, he said he financed the construction of a 12-seater place of convenience in his electoral area.

Apart from that, Mr Amoah indicated he paid for the renewal of health insurance cards for those who could not afford to do so.