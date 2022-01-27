Tout NDC’s superior record - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges communicators

The 2020 Running Mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has admonished party communicators to tout the superior record of the party to win the mandate of Ghanaians in the 2024 general election.
According to her, party communicators had a crucial role to play in propagating NDC's alternative policies and programmes in the run-up to the next election so as to win the hearts of the electorate.
She said “the NPP government has run down all sectors of the economy and it is important for you to arm yourselves with such information so as to be able to project the better record of the NDC to convince voters to vote for the party”.
Retreat
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was speaking at a communication retreat, awards and end-of-year get-together for party communicators in Cape Coast.
The event, which was on the theme: “Equipping communicators with skills for election 2024,” was to take stock of the activities of the party communicators in the region and reward them for their contributions towards the growth of the party.
It was attended by the Members of Parliament for Cape Coast North and South, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku and Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan; a former Central Regional Minister, Mr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah; Mr Ato Sarpong, a former Deputy Communications Minister and Chairman of the Central Region NDC Communications Committee, among others. The Agona West Constituency Communication Officer, Mr Abdul-Wahab Africa Zion, received the regional chairman’s special award.
The 2020 NDC running mate urged colleague communicators to be dutiful and broaden their horizon with research on subject matter in the performance of their duties.
Equip themselves
Mr Abdul-Wahab Africa Zion (5th from left) with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang (2nd from right) and other guests after receiving his award
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further urged them to always prepare and equip themselves with the relevant unmatched party achievements and information during campaigns and political discussions in order to stand up against the ruling NPP.
“We are dealing with a ruling party that is always throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians, especially with the management of the economy; hence as NDC party communicators, you must always equip yourselves with the needed information during political discourse,” she added.
She said “as a party, we value and appreciate your dedication, sacrifices and commitment to the party and will always ensure that you are well resourced to carry out your voluntary duties with ease”.
She further commended them for going all out to sell the party’s people’s manifesto during the 2020 election which enhanced the fortunes of the party, adding, “You did a great job which enabled the party’s manifesto to be accepted by Ghanaians.”
Run down aspirants
A Deputy National Communications Officer of the party, Mr Godwin A. Gunn, cautioned party members aspiring to various positions to desist from running down others as it threatened the survival of the party.
He said “such actions, if entertained in the party, are a serious threat to party unity and the peaceful atmosphere needed to ensure the smooth and effective administration of the party at all levels”.
Mr Sarpong assured the communicators that the committee would address their logistical challenges so that they could discharge their responsibilities effectively.
The Central Regional NDC Chairman, Mr Ebenezer K.T. Addo, congratulated the award winners and urged them to continue to brighten the party’s chances of convincingly winning the 2024 election.