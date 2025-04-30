Next article: Minority in Parliament demands urgent action following US Travel Advisory on Ghana

LIST: President Mahama nominates 33 for MMDCEs in Eastern Region

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Apr - 30 - 2025 , 05:57 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Chief Executives for all 33 Metropolitan, Municipa and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Eastern Region.

This is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended).

The appointments were announced via a statement by the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim.

The nominees will have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of their respective assemblies.

The latest nominations bring the total number of MMDCEs appointed by the President to 216 out of the 261 nationwide, with some already confirmed by their respective assemblies.

Key among the nominees are the National Democratic Congress 2024 parliamentary candidates for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Philibert Amenorpe Selorm Fumey, and New Juaben North, Samuel Adongo, who have been nominated as Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and New Juaben North respectively.

Nominees

The other nominees are Kate Mawusi Babanawo, Kwahu Afram Plains North; Moses Tangmee, Kwahu Afram Plains South; Samuel Asamoah, Kwahu East; Effah Osei Bonsu David, Kwahu South; Tamimu Halid, Kwahu West; Hakeem Antwi Abdul, Birim North; Ernest Owusu Ntim, Atiwa East; Amo John Anom, Atiwa West; Eric William Ayettey, Okere; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Kwaebibirem; Mercy Korang, Fanteakwa South; Osumanu Abubakar, Fanteakwa North; Solomon Kusi Brako, Birim Central; Taaju Rahim, Birim South, and Samuel Owusu Brako, Achiase.

The rest are Linda Ahenkora, Akyemansa; Umar Ahmed, Denkyembour; Eric Ahinakwa, Asene-Manso Akroso; Rebecca Chissah, Upper West Akim; Paulina Akabila, Lower West Akim; John Martey, Lower Manya Krobo; Joshua Lartey, Kraboa Coatal; Ransford Owusu Boakye, New Juaben South; John Evans Kumordzi, Akuapem North; Paul Osae Offei, Akuapem South; Nana Adu Sarpong Addo Aikins, Abuakwa South; Charles Darko Yeboah, Abuakwa North; Lydia Ohenewa Sarah, Suhum; Francis Addo Akumatey, Yilo Krobo; Emmanuel Kwesi Lawer; Upper Manya Krobo, and Godwin Bobobee, Asuogyaman.

Find below the list of the nominees:

1. Philibert Amenorpe Selorm Fumey – Nsawam-Adoagyiri

2. Samuel Adongo – New Juaben North

3. Kate Mawusi Babanawo – Kwahu Afram Plains North

4. Moses Tangmee – Kwahu Afram Plains South

5. Samuel Asamoah – Kwahu East

6. Effah Osei Bonsu David – Kwahu South

7. Tamimu Halid – Kwahu West

8. Hakeem Antwi Abdul – Birim North

9. Ernest Owusu Ntim – Atiwa East

10. Amo John Anom – Atiwa West

11. Eric William Ayettey – Okere

12. Emmanuel Kofi Nti – Kwaebibirem

13. Mercy Korang – Fanteakwa South

14. Osumanu Abubakar – Fanteakwa North

15. Solomon Kusi Brako – Birim Central

16. Taaju Rahim – Birim South

17. Samuel Owusu Brako – Achiase

18. Linda Ahenkora – Akyemansa

19. Umar Ahmed – Denkyembour

20. Eric Ahinakwa – Asene-Manso Akroso

21. Rebecca Chissah – Upper West Akim

22. Paulina Akabila – Lower West Akim

23. John Martey – Lower Manya Krobo

24. Joshua Lartey – Kraboa Coaltar

25. Ransford Owusu Boakye – New Juaben South

26. John Evans Kumordzi – Akuapem North

27. Paul Osae Offei – Akuapem South

28. Nana Adu Sarpong Addo Aikins – Abuakwa South

29. Charles Darko Yeboah – Abuakwa North

30. Lydia Ohenewa Sarah – Suhum

31. Francis Addo Akumatey – Yilo Krobo

32. Emmanuel Kwesi Lawer – Upper Manya Krobo

33. Godwin Bobobee – Asuogyaman