Parliament vets new ministers, deputies today

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 05 - 2024 , 07:29

The Appointments Committee of Parliament begins vetting of ministers of state and deputies designate presented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the House for approval today.

Ministers

Those nominated as ministers of state include a former Deputy Minister of Health and immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe- Boye.

Dr Okoe-Boye takes over from Kwaku Agyeman- Manu as the Minister of Health.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman in the Central Region, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, takes over from Dr Kwaku Afriyie as the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

A former Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, takes over from her boss, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who is now Minister of Works and Housing as the Minister of Information while newcomer, Dakoa Newman, NPP MP for Okaikoi South, goes to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Another new entrant, Lydia Seyram Alhassan NPP MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, who is immediate past first Deputy Majority Chief Whip, has been nominated for the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry while a former Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, NPP MP for Techiman South, has been nominated as substantive Minister for the same portfolio.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer,NPP MP for Sekondi, has been elevated from the Energy Ministry to the position of a Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture designate, while a former Deputy Minister of Transport, Titus Glover, takes over from the Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey, who has been reassigned as the Minister for the Interior.

The Assistant Registrar of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Daniel Machator, a minister of the Oti Region designate, completes the ministers’ list.

Deputies

The NPP MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, is the Deputy Minister nominee for Information, while the NPP MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, is the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development designate.

The rest of the deputy minister nominees are Charles Acheampong, Communications and Digitalisation; Adelaide Ntim (Health), Alexander Akwasi Acquah (Health ); Dr Prince Hamidu Armah (Works and Housing); Akwasi Konadu (Lands and Natural Resources); Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba (Fisheries and Aquaculture Development); John Kobina Sanie and Collins Adomako Mensah (Energy); Prof. Kingsley Nyarko (Education); Festus Awuah Kwofie (Employment and Labour Relations); and Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah (Gender, Children and Social Protection).

Business Statement

Beyond the vetting which is expected to last for two weeks, Parliament has also extended sitting which began yesterday.

"Rt Hon. Speaker, having regard to the exigencies of the time, the Business Committee recommends the House commences sitting for the ensuing week on Monday, March 4 2024.”

"Sitting of the House may also be extended to ensure that business scheduled for the week under consideration is completed," the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced last Friday.

lso billed to happen this week is the appearing of four ministers to answer a total of 40 questions.

They are ministers of Education, Energy, Finance and Roads and Highways.