Breaking the 8: Embark on house-to-house campaign - John Boadu urges NPP

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Mar - 05 - 2024 , 07:36

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has urged polling station executives and all members of the party to embark on a house-to-house campaign to ensure the success of the party at this year’s polls.

The house-to-house campaign, he said, should not be limited to the success of the flag bearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the polls but the party’s parliamentary candidates as well.

"Breaking the 8 is in your polling station within the communities, villages and towns you find yourself and you must be vigilant during the elections," Mr Boadu told the gathering.

He was speaking at a non-denominational thanksgiving service organised by the NPP Fanteakwa North parliamentary aspirant, Kwame Appiah Kodua, at Begoro, last Saturday.

In attendance were some former and present Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), parliamentary aspirants from other constituencies, NPP constituency executives, other aspirants who contested with Mr Kodua at the recently held NPP primary and hundreds of party members and supporters.

Bawumia

Mr Boadu stated that from all indications, Vice-President Dr Bawumia would win this year's presidential election.

He said the 70 initiatives outlined by Dr Bawumia to improve the lot of Ghanaians were good enough to win him the election as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had nothing to offer Ghanaians.

Not personal

Mr Kodua, who is also the Eastern Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), on his part, said his victory at the primary was not a personal one but for the entire party in the constituency.

He assured the people and religious leaders in the constituency that the party would do what was expected to ensure peaceful polls.

He, therefore, called on the NDC leadership in the constituency to also do the same for the elections to be violent-free.

Mr Kodua said the party was committed to continuing with its development agenda for the constituency to ensure it retained the seat.

Mr Kodua asked the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity to strengthen the party for the December 7 polls.