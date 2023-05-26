NPP presidential race: Boakye Agyarko picks NPP nomination forms

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics May - 26 - 2023 , 13:57

Former Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko has picked nomination forms to contest the flagbearer race of the party.

Mr Agyarko who is also a former policy adviser of the party was the first aspirant to pick forms to put himself up for the presidential slot.

The form was picked on his behalf by Francis Oppong Owusu on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The New Patriotic Party today opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party for the 2024 elections to officially enter the race.

The party in a statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023 said nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)”.