NPP members exhibiting arrogance of power - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is tampering with Ghana’s democracy.
He was reacting to a comment made by the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Lord Commey.
Mr Commey is said to have claimed that the governing NPP will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 elections.
In a radio interview with the Ho-based Global FM in the Volta Region, during his Thank You tour on Monday, Mr Mahama said power has revealed the arrogant nature of NPP members.
According to Mr. Mahama, members of the NPP are exhibiting arrogance of power with their comments and desire to hold on to power at all cost.
“What kind of democracy is NPP fostering in this country, when you listen to people like Lord Commey and things, it’s about power. It’s not about the welfare of the people, it’s not about the will of the people. If you have the power you shouldn’t hand it over to anybody. What is the meaning of that?
“This is the sovereign will of the people who elected you to serve. You know when the arrogance of power sets in then you hear people speak so carelessly, and recklessly. I think it is most unfortunate. If you listen to some of these power the power of arrogance has gotten to them.
“And he was quoting the President, he said the President said he is going to hand over power to an NPP President, it is not your will it is God’s will and the will of the Ghanaian people.”
"Whoever wins the elections must hand over and the point is I don’t know where he is coming from but statements like this are reckless and I think that when they make them the president is happy with them….that is what encourages them”, he stressed
Recall
Speaking on behalf of the President at the NPP's Greater Accra Region conference in Accra last week, Mr Commey said the President has every intention of handing over power to the next NPP flagbearer and not the opposition.
“I don’t care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country. The power I have, I will not hand it over today or tomorrow."
“Breaking the 8, it’s become a slogan. I don’t have any 8 to break. I am continuing; tell your friend, we are continuing…you are just scaring yourself as if there is something to break.” Mr Commey emphasized.