Nana Akomea explains dynamics behind NPP’s Thank You Tour

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 05 - 2025 , 06:47 3 minutes read

A Former National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has explained that the Thank You Tour embarked upon by the party’s 2024 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the national executives is a tradition in the NPP, whether the party loses or wins an election.

He cited examples from past elections, including Prof. Albert Adu Boahen in 1993, Kufuor in 1997, and Akufo-Addo in 2009, where the flag bearer and national executives led the tour to buttress his point.

“It is normally done by the flag bearer and the national executives. Prof. Adu Boahene did his in 1993, he did not call Kufuor, he went to the national executive.

Kufuor did his in 1997 when he lost to Rawlings in 1996, he did not call Adu Boahen and Akufo-Addo.

“Akufo-Addo did his thank you tour in 2009 with the national executives, he did not call Alan Kyerematen.

It is only Bawumia who called his colleagues to be with him as we are going to preach unity. If you come with me we are demonstrating unity.

One of them responded immediately and others joined later,” he said.

Unexpected turn

Nana Akomea, who was speaking during the party’s national Thank You Tour at Kpalbe in the North East Gonja District in the Savannah Region last Saturday, revealed that the tour, which was initially intended to showcase unity, took an unexpected turn.

The Thank You Tour, which started on Saturday, April 26 in the Western Region, initially degenerated into infighting, exposing divisions within the party.

However, the party’s former National Communications Director said the tour had since returned to peace, adding: “Since Wednesday, it's been peaceful.

And it's been peaceful up to here, today. And I have every confidence that it will be peaceful till it is finished.”

Explaining further, Nana Akomea stated that Dr Bawumia's approach to the tour had been different, saying he (Dr Bawumia) invited his colleagues to join the tour to demonstrate unity, but unfortunately, the presence of one of them turned the tour into a popularity contest.

"It was becoming like a popularity contest, who is more popular, A or B?" he said.

Nana Akomea noted that the situation degenerated further at Bantama in the Ashanti Region, where banners supporting one candidate and t-shirts were distributed, creating divisions within the party.

However, he praised the decision of one of the personalities to step aside, which helped to diffuse the situation.

Nana Akomea said the Thank You Tour had now reverted to its original format, with the flag bearer and national executives leading the tour, emphasising that the format had been the tradition in the party, and it was essential to maintain unity and cohesion.

Recall

The Thank You Tour, which began on Saturday, April 26, in the Western Region, is aimed at expressing the appreciation of the party and its flag bearer to party executives, members, and the public for their support during the election campaign, despite the party’s loss.

The tour has already made stops in the Western, Western North, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Ashanti regions and has now moved to the northern parts of the country, which began with the Savannah Region to the Upper West, Upper East, North East and the Northern regions.