Minority slams NIB over alleged double standards

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 17 - 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament, has criticised the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for summoning the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, over alleged inciteful remarks.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh had allegedly urged NPP supporters in Ablekuma North to stand by their fellow party members in confrontations with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Unfairness

At a press conference held in Parliament House last Thursday, the Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, condemned the NIB's approach, calling it an unfair application of justice.

She said: " If the NIB is truly committed to upholding law and order, they must explain why the Minority Chief Whip was swiftly summoned for interrogation over his comment while the Deputy Director of Operations at the presidency, who openly threatened the Minority Leader's life, was allowed to walk free without consequences.

Mrs Appiagyei cited the NIB's failure to summon NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, after he allegedly threatened the life of Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Friday, February 7, 2025.

" This double standards raises serious concerns about the selective application of justice and the use of state institutions to police certain political figures while others are allowed to act with impunity, she added.

Mrs Appiagyei emphasised that all individuals, regardless of their political affiliations, must be held to the same standard.

"If public remarks are to be scrutinised, then let us ensure that everyone is treated equally and without bias," she said.