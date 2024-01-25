Mahama supports calls to withdraw VAT on electricity

Daily Graphic Politics Jan - 25 - 2024 , 07:20

Former President John Dramani Mahama has supported the call by Organised Labour on the government to stop the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on electricity.

He said the implementation of VAT on electricity consumption would further burden Ghanaians, who are already suffering from economic hardship.

Mr Mahama, who is also the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a statement posted on Facebook, emphasised that the move would increase tariffs by nearly 21 per cent and have a ripple effect on the prices of goods, services and transport fares.

He urged the government to reverse its decision and provide relief to Ghanaians.

Call

Organized Labour last Tuesday at a press conference held in Accra gave the government a one-week ultimatum to withdraw VAT on electricity for residential customers.

The labour unions said the implementation of VAT on electricity for residential customers would worsen the plight of the “already burdened” Ghanaian since the cost of electricity would go up by more than 15 per cent.

The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, who addressed the press conference on behalf of organised labour, stressed that the government must withdraw the VAT with immediate effect or face the wrath of workers.

Mr Mahama also criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, stating that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as they remain in office.

He highlighted the need for responsible utilisation of the recently released $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and urged the outgoing government to exercise caution.

The NDC flag bearer promised that the NDC is eager and ready to address Ghana's economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians upon assuming office in January 2025.

He also mentioned his vision to create well-paying jobs through his 24-hour economy policy and other initiatives.

Building Ghana Tour

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has extended his #BuildingGhanaTour to the Ashanti Region which began yesterday.

The three-day tour is to interact and listen to the concerns of people in the region.