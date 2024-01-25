Trobu MP confident of winning primary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu in the Greater Accra Region, Moses Anim, has urged delegates of the party to do him the honour by electing him as the parliamentary candidate on Saturday to retain the seat for the NPP.

He said he had served his constituents faithfully to the extent that the area, which used to be part of Ga Rural, had witnessed the renewal of infrastructure, adding that now the constituency was better connected to the rest of the Greater Accra Region than before.

Mr Anim, who is also the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, in an interview, therefore, urged the delegates to repose their trust in him again by giving him a resounding victory on Saturday for him to lead the party again in the upcoming general election.

He said the fact that the NPP won the seat resoundingly in the 2020 general election made him the right candidate of choice.

In the parliamentary polls in 2020, Mr Anim polled 63,380 to win the seat as against the NDC candidate who garnered 35,182.

The MP said he was determined to retain the seat with more votes in the December election and appealed to the delegates to vote for him as the parliamentary candidate on Saturday.

Stewardship

Mr Anim said he had provided efficient stewardship as the representative of the people and expressed the hope that in concert with the people, the constituency could make greater development strides.

He said he had executed and completed most of the projects in the area while the others were ongoing in the health, education, road, water and sanitation sectors.

He said he had efficiently utilised his share of the Common Fund, support from the government, funds from donors and his personal resources to provide health, education, water and sanitation and road infrastructure to open up the constituency to the rest of the country.

The MP named some of the projects he had executed in the health sector to include the Amamorley Hospital, provided equipment for the Atiato, Pokuase Anglican and Amanfrom clinics.

He said he had also donated clinical equipment to the Ga North Municipal Hospital at Ofankor, power plant to the Ga North Municipal Hospital, patient monitors to Amasaman Hospital and a printer and canning machine to the Ga North Health Directorate.

In the education sector, Mr Anim named some of the projects to include furniture for basic schools and the St John's Grammar SHS, a the provision of nursery blocks with GETFUND support at Afiaman Basic school, Abensu, Nii Otoo Kwame Basic School, Ofankor MA Basic school and a nursery complex at Usman Bon Afan Basic school, six classroom blocks at the Sylvanus Basic School at Pokuase, Atiato Basic School and Amamorley Basic School, as well as one storey six classroom blocks at the St Joseph's Basic School and M7 Basic school.