Mahama donates GH¢1.38m to support NDC constituency elections

The former President and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flag- bearer for the 2020 Presidential Election, John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, donated GH¢10,000 to each of the 138 orphan constituencies of the party.
The orphan constituencies are the constituencies which do not have an NDC member of parliament.
The guesture, which amounted to GH¢1.38 million, is to support the conduct of constituency elections slated for tomorrow and Sunday in 276 constituencies in the country.
A statement issued by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said the party was grateful to Mr Mahama for his continuous support for the NDC.
Background
A total of 11, 825 candidates are expected to compete for constituency executive positions in this weekend’s polls.
The candidates, who have already been vetted for the election, will be slugging it out for 7,728 positions in 276 constituencies, including the Santrokofi Akpafu Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) constituency, which does not have a representation in Parliament yet.
Each constituency has 28 slots for executive positions.
Voting
Branch executives and former government appointees of the party would be eligible to vote in the elections.
The eligible voters will, however, be required to have paid their party dues in full before they can be allowed to cast their votes.
The constituency election follows the completion of branch elections, the base of the party’s structure, which saw the election of officers across all 29,000 branches of the party in the country.