Krobo enclave confirms President’s nominees

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics May - 15 - 2025 , 05:57 2 minutes read

The President’s municipal and district chief executive nominees for Asuogyaman, Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region were duly confirmed at separate ceremonies conducted at Atimpoku, Somanya and Odumase Krobo, respectively, last Friday.

Confirmed nominees

The nominee for Asuogyaman, Godwin Bobobee, a 45-year-old businessman, had 42 out of 53 assembly members confirming him (83 per cent of the total votes).

In the case of Yilo Krobo, Francis Addo Akumatey, a 51-year-old professional teacher at Krobo Girls Senior High School, was given a 100 per cent endorsement, while 42-year-old John Atter Matey, also a professional teacher at Manya Krobo Senior High School at Odumase Krobo and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, was confirmed by 33 out of 45 members of the Manya Krobo Assembly, scoring 84 per cent.

The three assemblies also elected their respective Presiding Members (PM) and swore in the government appointees of their assemblies.

Jonathan Hagan emerged as the Presiding Member for the Asuogyaman Assembly, with Edwin Tenge and George Lawer Amatey, an Assemblyman for the Akotoe Electoral Area at Akuse, getting the nod for the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assemblies, respectively.

One touch

Prior to the confirmations, the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, entreated the assembly members to confirm the President’s nominees once and for all in the interest of development.

She said gone were the days when assembly members dragged their feet in the confirmation of the President’s nominees, adding: ‘“We shall show them our powers’ were over because every area in either the district, municipal or metropolitan needed development in one way or the other and that the more confirmation delays, the more development projects also delay,” she explained.

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman and the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, also lauded the assembly members for not disappointing him and the President.