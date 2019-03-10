It's true that NPP bodyguard was training people at Osu Castle - Ken Agyapong (VIDEO)

The maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong has joined the debate on the use of the Osu Castle for the training of a “militia” group as reported by Joy News and indicated there was an element of truth in the report which government has challenged
.
However, he said the information he [Agyapong] gathered was
Mr Agyapong questioned why the government allowed that to happen at the Castle and said it was bad, even though
Mr Agyapong explained that he was personally approached by someone who wanted to go and join the group and the person demanded that he assisted him with GHc2000, which was supposed to be used to assist him
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He said his checks revealed that it was fraud and that it was one former New Patriotic Party (NPP) bodyguard who was training people at the Castle.
"Is there an element of truth or not," Mr Agyapong asked.
"There is an element of truth about the operations of the [De-Eye] group at the (Osu) Castle."
Are you saying that when the boy was training them daily, no one in authority saw them, Mr Agyapong questioned.
He said it was later explained to him [Agyapong] that the promoter of the group, Nana Wireko Addo, hired to security companies the people he was training at the Castle.
The government on Friday said the documentary produced by a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, Joy News which alleged that a militia had been uncovered training and operating at a 'Security Zone' in Accra with permission from the current administration was misleading.
At a press briefing in Accra on Friday, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the documentary titled 'Militia in the heart of the Nation', carried a number of significant "misrepresentations".
He stressed that although the documentary stated emphatically that a militia had been uncovered in its promotion, it only showed young people converging at the Castle, Osu in the belief that jobs will be found for them.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah further urged the producer of the documentary, Manasseh Awuni Azure to avoid such "unprofessional misrepresentations" in the future, given that the narrative in its advertisement did not support the footage aired.
- Related stories:
- VIDEO: Joy News 'militia" documentary misleading - Government
- Soldiers have not cleared out De-Eye Group from Osu Castle - GAF
- Minority demand's Akufo-Addo's resignation over Osu Castle 'militia'
Watch the video below