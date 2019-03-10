Checks revealed 'De Eye Group' not a 'criminal organisation' - Bryan Acheampong

The Minister of State in-charge-of National Security, Mr Bryan Acheampong has explained that De Eye Group, reported by Joy News in a documentary as a militia was not a "criminal organisation."
In a social media post on Facebook on Sunday, Mr Acheampong said, "We did all the works and assured ourselves that De Eye group was not a Vigilante Group (truest form and interpretation), Militia, or criminal organization."
He said National Security "did not classify or see their operation as a threat to the state and or government."
Rather, it was found out that the group was soliciting young unemployed persons, writing to companies and agencies for job openings, seeking to place their young unemployed clients into employment opportunities and charged them a fee for their services.
Following the broadcast of the documentary produced by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni last week, that the group, affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), had been operating illegally at the Christiansborg Castle, Osu, since the party won power in the December 2016 polls, there has been a public debate as to whether the group was a militia as described in the documentary.
But Mr Bryan Acheampong said the security apparatus never saw the need to classify the job recruitment operations of De-Eye group as a threat to the state after "we did all the works".
According to him, the security apparatus "assured ourselves that De-Eye group was not a vigilante group
In his statement, Mr Acheampong said the security apparatus was "aware that Nana Wireko, alias Choman started his company from his former secretariat at the castle, where we warned him on two occasions and arrested him, threw him out of the office and shut it down in October on our third encounter with him".
"It has not come to our notice that he'd had access to the office since. Their new office is located at Dzowulu. We are also aware that due to their extensive marketing efforts on TV, radio, website and their placement success rate, a lot of unsuspecting unemployed continued to visit the castle in search of De-Eye group.
Below is a copy of the full post by Bryan Acheampong on Facebook
