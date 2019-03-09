Soldiers have not cleared out De-Eye Group from Osu Castle - GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has reacted to media reports suggesting that the military has gone to clear out, and locked the offices of the De-Eye Group at the Osu Castle, following Joy News’s documentary that suggested the alleged militia group was using the castle as its meeting point
.
“Indeed no soldier has been assigned to follow any official to the former seat of Government for such an activity. This allegation is completely false,” the statement from the Public Relations Directorate of the Army stated.
Below is a copy of the full statement
RE- SOLDIERS CLEAR OUT DE-EYE GROUP OVER JOY NEWS EXPOSÉ
The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to a Ghanaweb.com story with the above headline on Friday 8 March 2019. The story which was sourced from Myjoyonline.com alleged some officials from the Jubilee House in the company of soldiers have gone to lock up the offices of the De-Eye Group.
GAF wishes to state categorically that it has not deployed any soldier to the Osu Castle for the stated purpose. Indeed no soldier has been assigned to follow any official to the former seat of Government for such an activity. This allegation is completely false.
Once again, we wish to urge the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the GAF at all times. The office of the Director of Public Relations is always open to the media to cross check their stories before they put them out.
SIGNED
E. AGGREY QUASHIE
Colonel