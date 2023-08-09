“Is the NDC trying to run the Bank of Ghana now? - Richard Ahiagbah

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 09 - 2023 , 09:45

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was using propaganda to create distraction in relation to the party's call for the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies to resign.

“Is the NDC trying to run the Bank of Ghana now? Is that the point they want to communicate to us, that the Bank of Ghana cannot make a decision until they refer to the NDC? This whole thing the NDC is doing is a clear distraction, clear evidence that the NDC doesn’t have any message," he said.

The opposition NDC on Tuesday issued a call for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), as well as his deputies. Amid concerns over the fiscal performance and management of the central bank, the NDC has set forth a demand for accountability.

At a press conference held under the banner of the NDC's "Moment of Truth" series, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, accused Dr. Addison of overseeing the mismanagement of the Bank of Ghana, which allegedly led to a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion during the 2022 fiscal year.

Reacting to the NDC's call in a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM, Richard Ahiagbah said it was a reflection of the NDC’s lack of ideas to help stabilise the economy.

He added that “The relevant message any political party should communicate now is how do we strengthen this recovery, how do we make this recovery long term, how do we turn the curve and remain on a path to growth?”

“The NDC must call another press conference on Wednesday, this one they have done is a mistake. They should call another and tell Ghanaians their ideas to ensure this economy continues to build forward that is where the conversation should go.”

He said the GH¢60.8 billion losses incurred by the Bank of Ghana in its 2022 fiscal year was not unique to Ghana, but something being experienced by other central banks as well.

“Central banks across the world are posting heavy losses, and the NDC knows about this. The Bank of England is owed in excess, a debt on their books, the Swiss bank is also owed, this is an incident happening across the board. This is because all economies are trying to build back due to COVID-19,l and Russian-Ukraine war,” the Director of Communications of the NPP said.