Fred Nuamah on why he withdrew from NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon race

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 09 - 2023 , 09:06

Fred Nuamah who announced his withdrawal from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary race for Ayawaso West Wuogon on Tuesday has revealed that he has been appointed a member of John Mahama national campaign team for the 2024 elections.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Adom FM on Tuesday [August 8, 2023], Mr Nuamah said his appointment informed his decision to withdraw from the contest against his friend, John Dumelo.

However, in his letter announcing the decision to withdraw from the Ayawaso West contest, Nuamah said it was based on thorough consultations with key stakeholders.

"I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country," Nuamah stated in his withdrawal letter.

“What lies ahead of us is bigger, and the withdrawal is in the interest of the party. Mr Mahama invited me to help with his national campaign team, and as a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and his Excellency’s project aimed at rescuing our country, but nobody should think I was coerced to bow out,” he said.

“I believe working on Mahama’s team is far better,” he added.

