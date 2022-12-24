Ho Airport now ‘white elephant’ - Presidential staffer

A Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says the Ho Airport is now a white elephant and that the under utilisation is causing financial loss to the state.
The facility was built by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.
According to the Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Local and Rural Development at the presidency, a lot of people advised against the construction of the airport but the then government refused to listen and went ahead with its construction.
Mr Aboagye made this point to justify the National Cathedral project while speaking on the Key Points show on TV3 on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
“Where was the justification when we spent US$25 million to build the Ho Airport which is now a white elephant? US$25 million dollars was spent at the time the people of Ho did not have a market.
At the time the airport was going to be built a lot of people asked economic questions about why they were going to put the airport there.
“Togbe Afede advised that half of the money for the Ho Airport should be used to construct the road to Ho but he was not listened to and today, that Airport is a white elephant.”
He stressed “the Ho airport was built at a time this country had dumsor, this county had health insurance that was near collapse, this country at that had 88 districts without hospitals.
“The construction of the airport had economic value, the same way the cathedral has economic value.”
But Mr. Aboagye insists that the National Cathedral will have economic benefits to the State because it will be self-financing when completed.