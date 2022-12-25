We have not agreed on conclusive timelines to elect presidential candidate - NPP General Secretary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it has not agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Contrary to some media publications suggesting that the party had decided on November 2023 for the presidential primary and January 2024 for the parliamentary primaries, the party said the claims were false, "untrue and misleading."
In a press statement dated December 24, 2022, signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said the National Council at its last "meeting could not conclude discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries."
"Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party," it added.
24th December, 2022
RE: NPP TO ELECT 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN NOVEMBER 2023, PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES IN JANUARY 2024
The attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to publications on some online media portals on the above headline. The party wishes to, by this statement, set the records straight on the matter.
To start with, contrary to the claims made in the publication, the National Council of the NPP, at its last meeting, has NOT agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The publication is therefore untrue and misleading.
The meeting could not conclude discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries. Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.
It is thus expected that at its next meeting, the National Council may revisit this subject matter and hopefully take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party's presidential and parliamentary primaries.
As and when these decisions are taken, the Party will definitely communicate same to all its members, stakeholders and the general public. Until then, the publication referenced above is misleading and should be treated as such.
JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG
GENERAL SECRETARY
