Boakye confirmed New Juaben South MCE

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

Assembly Members of the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region yesterday confirmed the President's nominee, Ransford Owusu Boakye, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The nominee had 100 per cent yes votes, with all 48 votes cast, made up of 33 elected members and 15 government appointees, approving his nomination in an election conducted at the Municipal Assembly hall by the New Juaben South Municipal Electoral Officer, Gifty Nyamekye Manteaw.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Boakye expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming endorsement he received from the assembly members, party executives, the Clergy, and the traditional rulers of the New Juaben Traditional Area.

He expressed his readiness to serve the people with humility and promised to run an open-door policy and all-inclusive governance to foster rapid development in the municipality.

Support

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, who also addressed the assembly members, praised them for their unwavering enthusiasm to give the President's nominee 100 per cent endorsement with one-touch approval.

She urged the assembly members to take part in the development agenda of the area by supporting the new MCE activities to move the municipality forward.

