Be accountable to citizens - CPP to govt as it marks 73rd anniversary

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to demand accountability from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to improve upon the livelihoods of the citizenry.
It called on Ghanaians, especially the youth, to join hands with the CPP so that they could bring a change to the status quo in 2024, stressing that “indeed experience is the best teacher, we have done it before and we will do it again”.
Anniversary
This was contained in a statement on Sunday, June 12, 2022 to mark the 73rd anniversary of the party issued by the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah.
The CPP was formed on June 12, 1949 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his comrades after they broke away from the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) where he was then the General Secretary.
COVID-19 funds
It called on the government to give detailed account of the money spent in the fight against COVID-19 and to fulfil to Ghanaians all promises made towards lowering the high cost of living.
“The CPP is asking for accountability of the COVID -19 funds and all donations that have been made to the country in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. There should be full disclosure on how the COVID largesse have been spent, as Ghanaians have the right to know,” it said.
It called on Ghanaians to support the CPP to make a demand on the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be accountable, transparent, and to fulfil to Ghanaians all promises made to enhance livelihoods and make lives better.
The statement called on President Akufo-Addo to be prudent with the resources of the nation to avoid profligate and unwarranted spending which did not inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.
“How do we fail to preserve existing forest reserves and turn around to spend money to buy 20 million seedlings to green Ghana, certainly this is a misplaced priority and a waste of our money.” It said.
Legacy
It urged members of the party and Ghanaians to keep the CPP in their memory in view of the indelible legacy of unprecedented economic development that the CPP made under the leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
The statement was optimistic that working in unity, the CPP would regain political power in the 2024 general election and change the status quo.
