Build an impregnable party - Ayikoi Otoo urges NPP members

A National chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has called on members of the party to unite to build a strong and an impregnable defence of the party’s achievements.
That way, he said, the party would remain attractive in 2024 and continue to remain in power.
“Let us remember that the goal is not to tear ourselves apart and give ammunition to our opponents but to work assiduously to retain power,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview last Friday.
Initial challenges
The former High Commissioner to Canada said although there were hiccups during the internal elections which gave cause for concern, the issues had been dealt with successfully.
He congratulated all those who emerged victorious at every stage of the contest.
He also called on all aspirants who were not successful to pledge their unflinching support to the party since the contest was rather about how to “break the eight” for NPP to hand over to NPP.
National elections
Nii Ayikoi Otoo, who also served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, prayed that the elections of national executive officers would also pass off amiably.
The election of National Officers of the NPP is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.
“This is a journey of internal elections from polling stations, electoral area coordinators, constituency and regional officers,” he stated.
He said following the release of the rules and regulations guiding the elections, all candidates now knew who the delegates were to decide the fate of national officer hopefuls.
Nii Ayikoi Otoo reminded members of the party that “the battle still remains the Lords”.
He reiterated his commitment to ensure that ministers of state and government appointees attended to the needs of members of the party.
Grassroots
He explained that it was important that the needs of grassroots members of the party, as well as aggrieved members, were taken care of.
He pledged to galvanise grassroots support to enable the party to retain power in the 2024.
That, he said, he would do through resolving the concerns of members of the party to keep them in the party and bring in more members.
“Party politics, it is said, is about numbers and, therefore, everything humanly possible ought to be done to avoid party members and sympathisers becoming apathetic after the elections,” he stated.