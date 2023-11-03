Bawumia is NPP's best candidate to neutralise NDC's strongholds - Sammi Awuku

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the best candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be able to neutralize the strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Election 2024.

According to Sammy Awuku, who is the Campaign Manager for Dr Bawumia, the Vice President is the most unifying candidate and has the most visible leadership qualities.

He, has therefore called on the NPP delegates to massively vote for him to lead the party to the next presidential elections on December 7, 2024.

Mr Sammy Awuku was speaking in a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday [Nov 2, 2023].

He added that Dr Bawumia would be able to secure more votes in the Ashanti Region and neutralize the NDC’s strongholds in the North and Volta regions.

If you look at the NDC currently, they are eating deep into our turf, into our home grounds. And that has to do with the Ashanti Region. They had over 600,000 votes and these are new areas they [NDC] are also trying to garner some support and votes to augment their three major strongholds: the Zongos, the North, and the Volta.

"There is no mathematical gymnastics that can convince me that the NPP can win Volta Region in 2024. But the two other strongholds of the NDC then become a battleground when you have a candidate like Dr Bawumia.”

