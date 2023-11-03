Uphold sanctity of secret voting – EC to NPP delegates

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 03 - 2023 , 14:09

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in Saturday's presidential primary to uphold the sanctity of secret voting.

He has also advised all delegates to respect the electoral laws and maintain the integrity of the voting process.

In a radio interview with Adom FM on Friday, Dr Serebour urged delegates to refrain from taking photos of their ballots.

This action, according to him was in direct violation of the laws governing the electoral process.

“Every law on elections is in place and it is imperative that the sanctity of the secret ballot is upheld. It is vital that all delegates respect the laws and maintain the integrity of the voting process. Any attempt to capture your vote on camera will result in your ballot being disqualified,” he said.

He added that perpetrators will also be handed over to the police for appropriate action to be taken.

Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 2 pm.

Over 200,000 party delegates are expected to participate in the poll.