Alleged incest: NDC communicator trial adjourned

A circuit Court in Cape Coast has adjourned the trial of the Central Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, to November 2, 2021, for further cross-examination.Dawood is standing trial for allegedly impregnating his daughter and aborting it.
He has denied all charges.
The adjournment is to allow lawyers for the accused to establish a common ground for cross-examination of the victim and other witnesses to the case.
Victim’s narration
The alleged victim (name withheld), during her evidence-in-chief, revealed that Kwesi Dawood, aged 40, was her biological father who had had consistent sexual encounters with her.
She said in 2019, the accused lured her into his matrimonial home and informed her that he used to love her mother so much but their love could not last long, hence he wanted to replace the love for the mother with her by dating her.
She said she declined but Dawood went ahead and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her in his matrimonial room at Agona Swedru.
“After the act, my father promised to send me abroad only if I did not disclose the ordeal to anyone, but if I did, he would make my life very miserable,” she said
According to her, they became sexual partners and their last sexual act was in June, 2021 at Agona Swedru.
“In 2020, I got pregnant but my father took me to Atta Mensah who is his friend to abort the pregnancy and I informed the school counsellor about all that had happened,” she said.
The alleged victim said when the accused heard she had informed the school counsellor, he attacked and subjected her to severe beatings but she managed to run away to her grandmother.
Background
Dawood is alleged to have been having consistent sex with his daughter since 2019, impregnating her in the process.
Prosecuting officer ASP Daniel Gadzor said the complainant (the mother of the girl), in June, filed a complaint with DOVVSU at Agona Swedru after her daughter informed her of the ordeal.
According to the prosecutor, the mother said the girl (name withheld) told her Dawood had been having sex with her since 2019.
The prosecutor said when Dawood got to know the girl was pregnant, he took her to a certain doctor for abortion.