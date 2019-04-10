Akufo-Addo to cut sod for construction of Tamale interchange today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the first ever interchange in Tamale in the Northern Region today
.
The project, which is one of the promises of the Akufo-Addo led government is under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the Sinohydro Corporation Company of China.
The Construction of the Tamale Interchange would help address these strategic objectives of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.
Tamale is
Most of the traffic from the port of Tema to the landlocked countries use the city of Tamale as a thoroughfare making it very important for both local and
international traffic.
Currently, the central part of Tamale experiences major delays during peak periods.
The Tamale interchange is about one kilometre long and links the Kumasi road through the Point 7 road, the Central Taxi Rank, Central Market intersection with the Melcom Road and Bolgatanga Road.
It segregates through traffic from the local traffic thereby improving travel times and reducing conflicts among the various modes of transport on the
road and other vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.
This shall significantly enhance trade and economic growth and development of the area.
The construction of the interchange will contribute to municipal, regional and international trade and development hence improved standards of living and poverty reduction.
The project also includes the construction of 10km of ancillary roads around the interchange to improve traffic management.
Among the dignitaries who are expected to grace the occasion are the Vice President,