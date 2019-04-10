Work together with police to disband vigilante groups - Presbytery Chairperson challenges NPP, NDC leaders

The Chairperson of the West Brong Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Fei Hyeamang has challenged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work together with the police to disband all politically affiliated vigilante groups before the 2020 general election.
“The leadership of the NPP and NDC who are largely responsible for the emergence of these vigilante groups should rise up their responsibility and work together with the police to disband all politically affiliated groups immediately as a matter of national security”.
Rev. Hyeamang, who was speaking during the 10th anniversary celebration of the presbytery at the Emmanuel Congregation, Berekum in the Bono Region, said political vigilante groups had a long history of lawlessness and should not be entertained.
He reminded Ghanaians that Nigeria was spending huge sums of money to either incapacitate or erase Boko Haram and rebels in the Niger Delta because of the provoking crimes they had committed against humanity.
“It must, however, be noted that they started as young vigilante groups, especially in the Niger Delta to fight for rights which were then being violated by the oil and gas industry”.
West Brong Presbytery
The West Brong Presbytery was carved out of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery and elevated on August, 2009 after 43 years of being part of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery.
It was the 15th presbytery to be created by the General Assembly of the PCG and consists of 11 pastoral districts namely: Berekum, Dormaa Ahenkro, Drobo, Dwenem, Japekrom, Jinijini, Nkrankwanta, Samoa, Seikwa, Suma Kwatwoma and Wamfie.
The presbytery has a total of 43, 353 people made up of 13, 531 children under 12 years, 14,341 youth, 5,182 Young Adult Fellowship members and 12, 480 adults above 40 years.
The colourful event, which brought together hundreds of people from all walk of life, was on the theme: "Go and make disciplines of all nations-Reviving the mission’s task".
Free SHS
On the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, Rev. Hyeamang lauded the government for taking an important step, even if its formulation and implementation seemed unsteady right now and called on Ghanaians to support the policy since it would enable every student to receive education up to the SHS level.
“My concern is that not every student will qualify to read Science or General Arts.The government should consider the aggregate before selecting schools for the candidates”, he stated, adding that those with weak passes could equally be trained in vocational and technical institutions.
Infrastructure
He called for financial and material support for the completion of ongoing Chairperson’s manse, Amomaso project and other preaching points without places of worship.
“Many dilapidated school buildings need immediate repairs or renovation and support to the refugees at Fententaa Refugee Camp”, Rev. Hyeamang stated.
He called on the leadership and members of the church to renew their effort to defend their spiritual gains and maintain the same Christian environment.
Appeal
The Omanhene of the Berekum Traditional Council, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, appealed to the presbytery to speed up its preparation and construction of the campus of the Presbyterian University and hospital at Berekum.
He expressed concern about increasing recorded cases of Christians involved in invoking curses at Berekum and its surrounding communities.