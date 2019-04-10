Value-for-Money audit report okays $2bn Sinohydro project - Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) put out a falsehood when it said there was no value-for-money audit report for the $2bn infrastructure for bauxite project between Ghana and Sinohydro.
On the contrary, Mr Oppong Nkrumah says the value-for-money audit report has okayed the project.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this known in a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM Wednesday morning
He claimed the falsehood by the NDC was their usual acts of standing against every useful policy of the government and described the NDC as enemies of progress.
The report indicates that “The Ministry of Roads and Highways, by a letter MRH/PD264/323/01 dated 17th December 2018, requested for a Value for Money Analysis for the Construction/Rehabilitation of Selected Roads and Interchanges in Ghana-Phase 1: Lot 1 (Accra Inner City Roads).”
Accordingly, the MRH submitted to the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (
The report concludes “In terms of their informational contents, both the Employer’s Requirements and the Contractor’s Proposal largely conform to the GhIS guidelines for best international practice. The documents are unambiguous and detailed and the Employer’s Requirements have the overall coherence and logical flow”.
This indicates that the claim by the NDC that there is no value-for-money audit report is false and should be discarded, Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated.