Accra MCE, 4 others approved, 1 rejected

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The President’s nominee for the position of chief executive for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, last Tuesday, received an overwhelming endorsement from members of the Assembly.

All 30 assembly members of the AMA voted ‘yes’ to approve Mr Kpakpo Allotey’s nomination as the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) at the confirmation ceremony.

At other confirmation ceremonies in the Greater Accra, assembly members of the Ablekuma Central, Ga South, Ga West and Okaikoi North municipal assemblies unanimously confirmed the President’s nominees for the position of chief executive for their respective assemblies.

The nominees are Frank Nkansah as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma Central; Akwetey Agbo, MCE for Ga South; John Desmond Sowah, MCE for Ga West and Christian Tetteh Badger, MCE for Okaikoi North.

Rejected

However, assembly members of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA) voted to reject the President's nominees for the position of MCE, Alfred Gaisie.

Mr Gaisie polled 10 out of 17 votes, representing 59 per cent; exactly two more votes shy of securing a two-thirds majority to be confirmed MCE. This means another confirmation election is expected to be held within 10 days.

The outcome also led to a stand-off between some assembly members and supporters of Mr Gaisie, who were irritated by the outcome and felt betrayed by some members of the assembly.

Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo who witnessed the comfirmation ceremony, commended the assembly members for endorsing the President’s nominees.

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament of Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who was present for the event, also expressed disappointment at the outcome in KoKMA despite earlier appeals to members of the assembly to approve the nominee.