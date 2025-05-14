Next article: Code of Conduct should be 'shredded' if Sammy Gyamfi goes unpunished - NPP

4 More MCE nominees in Greater Accra confirmed

Juliet Akyaa Safo Politics May - 14 - 2025 , 05:57 2 minutes read

Four more local assemblies have confirmed the President’s nominees for the positions of Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) in the Greater Accra Region.

They are the Ga South, Weija-Gbawe, the Ga Central and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assemblies.

The MCE nominee for Ga South, Moses Kabu Ocansey, and the MCE nominee for Korle Klottey, Alfred Gaisie, were confirmed after securing 100 per cent votes.

However, the MCE nominee for Ga Central, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, was confirmed with 14 votes out of a total of 20 votes.

Four voted against, with two being rejected.

Weija-Gbawe

For the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, the first round of elections saw the MCE nominee, Felix Odartey Lamptey, being rejected after he failed to secure two-thirds of the votes.

Out of the 19 eligible voters, 10 voted in his favour, while nine voted against him.

However, President John Dramani Mahama renominated Mr Lamptey in accordance with Article 243 (I) of the 1992 Constitution and 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended), according to a statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim.

This allowed for a second round of election to be undertaken, which saw the Weija Gbawe MCE nominee being confirmed after securing 16 votes, representing 84.21 per cent.

Swearing-in

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, who witnessed the processes, swore in the newly confirmed MCEs after their confirmation to start work as soon as possible.

The MCEs in their victory speeches expressed gratitude, humility and a deep sense of responsibility after their confirmation.

They pledged to work hand in hand with the assembly members regardless of their political or ideological differences, to pursue the development aspirations of the people.

They indicated that their endorsement was not just a vote of confidence, but said it was a call to duty, collaboration and service.

Members of Parliament and some politicians were present for the elections.