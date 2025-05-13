Featured

Former Deputy North East Regional Minister enskined as Chief of Gambaga

Mohammed Fugu May - 13 - 2025

A former Deputy North East Regional Minister, Tahiru Tia has been enskined as the Chief of Gambaga.

He was enskined by the Overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga on Monday, May 12, 2025 following the demise of Gambaa-Raan Yahaya Wuni and the subsequent performance of his funeral.

The new Gambaa-Raan who is a retired educationist was appointed the Deputy Regional Minister by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the creation of the North East Region in 2019.

The tittle Gambaa Raana literally means Owner or Ruler of Gambaga.

Gambaga is the Municipal Capital of the East Mamprusi Assembly and also an ancient town in the Mamprugu kingdom.

The new Gambaa Raan is one of the sons of the late chief.